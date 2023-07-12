Turbulence aboard Allegiant flight injures 2 passengers, 2 flight attendants

Two passengers and two flight attendants were injured when a plane plunged nearly a mile during...
Two passengers and two flight attendants were injured when a plane plunged nearly a mile during severe turbulence Wednesday while flying from North Carolina to Florida, officials said.(WFTS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:49 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two passengers and two flight attendants were injured when a plane plunged nearly a mile during severe turbulence Wednesday while flying from North Carolina to Florida, officials said.

The Allegiant flight was traveling from Asheville Regional Airport to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, where it landed normally and taxied to the gate under its own power, the airline said in a statement. The plane was carrying 179 passengers and six crew members.

The Airbus A320 dropped about 5,000 feet (1.5 kilometers), from an elevation of about 18,000 feet (5.5 kilometers) to 13,000 feet (4 kilometers), in less than two minutes, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Airport paramedics met the plane to assess the four injured people, Allegiant said. They were taken to a nearby hospital, but officials didn’t immediately provide details about their injuries.

Allegiant said it was working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate.

Earlier this month, a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Sydney hit severe turbulence, injuring seven people on board. And last year, 20 people were hospitalized, with 11 seriously injured, after turbulence struck a Hawaiian Airlines plane flying from Phoenix to Honolulu.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Las Vegas police standoff at Caesars Palace ends, suspect in custody
Jordan Victor Carvalho
Human remains found in Golden Valley identified
The Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas was evacuated on July 11
Multiple levels of Clark County Regional Justice Center evacuated after ‘system malfunction’
LVMPD is looking for assistance ID'ing three suspects in July 7 Las Vegas shooting
Las Vegas detectives seeking help identifying suspects in shooting on Tropicana Ave.
Generic crash photo
Motorcyclist dead, driver of vehicle arrested for DUI after crash in east Las Vegas

Latest News

Las Vegas police are looking for this suspect from a July 7 armed robbery
Las Vegas police searching for Tropicana Ave. armed robbery suspect
Las Vegas police looking for armed robbery suspect - 1
Las Vegas police looking for armed robbery suspect
Dylan Bryce Painter, 21, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his friend in 2021.
Man pleads guilty to killing best friend who tried to intervene during fight with mother of his child
FILE - The criminal complaint with the arrest warrant for James Beeks is photographed on Nov....
Justice Department to challenge length of prison sentences for Rhodes and other Oath Keepers