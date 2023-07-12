Suspect identified in Caesars Palace standoff, hostage situation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department records have identified a suspect involved in an hours-long standoff Tuesday at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip.

Metro police booked Matthew John Ermond Mannix on several charges following the barricade, according to records.

Mannix is accused of holding a woman hostage for hours all while damaging hotel property. FOX5 cameras captured him throwing items and pieces of furniture out of the shattered hotel room window. The uproar caused various parts of the property to be put on lockdown and evacuated.

Mannix is being charged with first-degree kidnapping, destroying real or personal property, disregard for safety, coercion with force, and resisting an officer.

He is due in court Wednesday afternoon at 1:30.

This is a developing story.

