Suspect identified in Caesars Palace standoff, hostage situation

Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed, according to authorities.(KVVU)
By Cody Lee
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:29 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department records have identified a suspect involved in an hours-long standoff Tuesday at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip.

Metro police booked Matthew John Ermond Mannix on several charges following the barricade, according to records.

Mannix is accused of holding a woman hostage for hours all while damaging hotel property. FOX5 cameras captured him throwing items and pieces of furniture out of the shattered hotel room window. The uproar caused various parts of the property to be put on lockdown and evacuated.

WATCH: Barricaded man breaks hotel window, throws large objects out

Mannix is being charged with first-degree kidnapping, destroying real or personal property, disregard for safety, coercion with force, and resisting an officer.

He is due in court Wednesday afternoon at 1:30.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Las Vegas police standoff at Caesars Palace ends, suspect in custody
Jordan Victor Carvalho
Human remains found in Golden Valley identified
The Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas was evacuated on July 11
Multiple levels of Clark County Regional Justice Center evacuated after ‘system malfunction’
Generic crash photo
Motorcyclist dead, driver of vehicle arrested for DUI after crash in east Las Vegas
LVMPD is looking for assistance ID'ing three suspects in July 7 Las Vegas shooting
Las Vegas detectives seeking help identifying suspects in shooting on Tropicana Ave.

Latest News

Las Vegas Metro Police
More officers walk the Las Vegas Strip through Safe Strip Initiative
Pedestrian deaths
Amid rash of pedestrian deaths, Las Vegas grandfather of 29 shares recovery journey after being hit by car
More officers walk the Las Vegas Strip through Safe Strip Initiative
Lake Mead in 2022.
ONLY ON FOX5: how SNWA uses cutting edge technology and scuba divers to do underground water inspections to protect our water supply