Raiders are NFL’s most expensive team to support, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the kickoff of the 2023 NFL season less than two months away, one website has created a “Fan Cost Index” in order to determine the cost of being a fan of each of the league’s teams.

USBettingReport evaluated the total cost of taking a family of four to a game, considering the prices of four average-price tickets, two small draft beers, four small soft drinks, four regular-size hot dogs, parking for one hour, two game programs, and the two least-expensive, adult-size adjustable caps. These factors were compared over a ten-year period (2012-2022), to determine which increased the most.

NFL's fastest-growing fan costs (USBettingReport.com)

The Las Vegas Raiders ranked #1 for highest cost, biggest year-over-year increase, and biggest percentage increase.

The Raiders were the only team to accrue an FCI, or Fan Cost Index, in excess of $700 last season, checking in at $738.36 according to the report. That was a $356.46 increase over the period of the study, for a percentage change of 93.3%.

Two teams, the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets, saw their FCI totals fall. The increases across the league ranged from a low of 6.2% (New York Giants) to the Cleveland Browns in the #2 slot behind the Raiders (72.6%).

More information from the report is available here.

