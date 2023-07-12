More officers walk the Las Vegas Strip through Safe Strip Initiative

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tourism officials gave a green light to funding more officers for foot patrols across the Strip, especially during high-traffic periods such as weekends, holidays and special events.

The Safe Strip Initiative was given $150,000 by the Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority. According to Clark County Chair Jim Gibson, the funds come from room tax revenues.

“Tourism has come roaring back. Room taxes are largely paid for by visitors, so this is a way for the visiting public to help us care of them,” Gibson said.

The LVCVA agenda explained more about the initiative, which “places uniformed officers on foot patrol during weekends, holidays, and major events, primarily between April and October of each year, when the Las Vegas strip corridor has an increased visitor presence (High Visitor Volume days),” the agenda item stated.

“Pursuant to the proposed interlocal agreement (Agreement), LVMPD will provide uniformed officers for policing on the pedestrian bridges over and adjacent to Las Vegas Boulevard during High Visitor Volume days,” the agenda said.

“You cannot police pedestrian bridges from a car down on the boulevard,” It’s really all about making sure we’re not just reacting, we are out in front of what’s happening. We need to make sure that we have done everything within our power to keep the Strip safe, and have a police presence,” Gibson said.

Pedestrian bridge safety has been a prime focus since last fall, when a suspect stabbed showgirl impersonators. Homeless outreach and prevention has also been a key issue with the rise of unhoused people across the Valley. Officers on foot patrols can offer resources to the homeless and direct them to centers for social services.

Major events must already pay for public safety for their events.

Gibson said 100,000 locals work on the Strip, and more patrols protect them as they go to and from their jobs.

