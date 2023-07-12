Mohave County warns against fraudulent calls

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mohave County Department of Health is warning the public that fraudulent calls are being made by someone claiming to be an employee seeking money.

The calls are known as a phishing scam and occur with some frequency, the county said in a statement released Wednesday, seeking to prey upon vulnerable members of the community.

“If anyone receives a call from someone in the public stating they received a call from the Public Health Department seeking money/payments, please reassure them that MCDPH is not making these calls and let them know they can call the non-emergency number for their local law enforcement to notify them,” they said.

A general best practice for anyone who receives a phone call from a financial, insurance, or governmental office seeking private information and money/payments is to state they will hang up and call the organization directly to handle the matter.

Phishing calls are s a type of fraudulent attack in which scammers phone you and attempt to trick you into sharing personal information, sending them money, or giving them remote access to your computer.

Scammers will typically call pretending to be a trusted government agency or company.

Once the potential victim is on the phone, the scammer will try multiple ways to extract money and personal information.

Please call MCDPH at (928) 753-0748 for further information following any suspected fraudulent phone call.

