Mohave County sheriffs ID remains of homicide victim found in Yucca

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives have identified human remains found in Yucca in December 2022.

According to a report from the office, sheriffs partnered with Othram Inc. in using advanced DNA testing and Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing to determine that the remains belonged to Brandon Ray Parlanti, 50, of Kingman.

The remains were found on December 4, 2022, when Deputies responded to a call of human remains located in a remote desert area in Yucca near Alamo Rd. and Boriana Mine Rd. The remains were found amongst a large pile of debris wrapped in a tarp.

The remains were transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, which was unable to positively identify the victim. On February 21, detectives with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) contacted Othram Inc. and requested their assistance.

A sample from the remains was submitted to them to conduct a genetic genealogy investigation, resulting in the positive identification.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 and reference DR# 22-045997.

