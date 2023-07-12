Las Vegas police searching for Tropicana Ave. armed robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police have released photos and a description of a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened last week.

According to a police report, the suspect attempted an armed robbery at a business near the 2000 block of E. Tropicana Ave. on July 7 at 8:07 p.m. He is described as an adult black male, , approximately 5′5″ tall, 25-30 years old with a heavy build, wearing a black shirt with white flowers, black basketball shorts, white socks and blue shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

