Las Vegas police: Caesars Palace standoff suspect had been on several day drug binge

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have released the arrest report for Matthew Mannix, 35, who is suspected in Tuesday’s situation at Caesars Palace. The report alleges the following:

At about 9:15 a.m. security at Caesars contacted police due to multiple noise complaints in room 2128 and that there was a possible domestic dispute.

When security conducted a welfare check, “a male subject barricaded himself in the room and claimed to have a firearm and made threats to security, ‘if you don’t leave it will end badly’ and ‘if they enter the room, he will shoot someone,’” the report states.

A female voice yelled through the door that Mannix had a knife and additional personnel including SWAT responded to the scene.

Police learned the room was rented by Mannix who had four active protection orders out of Colorado.

After more than an hour Mannix refused to come out of the room and continued to taunt officers, police said. He would open and close the door to the room and that “he has a magazine full of rounds and that he would pull the trigger.”

At 10:54 a.m., Mannix broke out the exterior window of the room and threw large furniture down 21 floors to the pool area below, which had to be evacuated.

Mannix was taken into custody at 2:39 p.m. and also interviewed the woman, who “was suspected to be extremely high and seemed to be experiencing drug-induced schizophrenia. It appeared that the two had been experiencing a transient lifestyle on the Las Vegas strip and had binged illegal narcotics for the past several days,” the report alleges.

At one point Mannix was seen through a police drone smoking a meth pipe, police said.

It was not confirmed at the time due to their state of mind if the pair were in a domestic relationship, but the woman did say she believed Mannix was an MTV actor, so she slept with him, police stated.

When asked why she didn’t leave the room, the woman said Mannix is bigger than her and he had a knife, and that she was afraid he was going to throw her out of the shattered window.

Mannix told police in an interview he would pay for everything he damaged and that the woman was his girlfriend, who he loved.

“Mannix was so high that he was paranoid and had a schizophrenic episode where he was yelling out random comments and numbers and saying he would pay for everything because he has a lot of money,” police stated.

Mannix also said if the woman spoke to police he would cut out her tongue, according to authorities.

Police searched the room. The investigator who wrote the report said in his 18 years as a detective it was the most severe property damage he had ever seen.

The damage to the room was estimated to be about $50,000.

Mannix is being held without bail as of Wednesday morning on charges of kidnapping, destruction of property, disregard for safety, coercion with force, and resisting.

