Las Vegas man charged with committing three homicides within 24 hours

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man already in custody for a pair of murders has been rebooked on a third murder charge for crimes that he allegedly committed within a 24-hour period earlier this year.

According to a report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Jesus Gonzalez, 42, was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center in connection to a pair of separate open murder charges. He was re-booked for a third on July 7.

On January 8 at approximately 5:35 p.m., the LVMPD received a report of an unresponsive woman found inside a residence on the 200 block of North 17th St. Responding officers found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.

The investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated that the victim lived at the residence. Police identified Gonzalez as the suspect and he was taken into custody on January 13 by law enforcement in California and booked into a Los Angeles area jail, then later transported to Clark County.

On January 9 at approximately 2:47 a.m., the LVMPD received a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue. Responding officers found an unresponsive adult male lying in the street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

LVMPD detectives identified Gonzalez as the suspect. He was re-booked on an additional count of open murder with a deadly weapon on February 16.

On January 9 at approximately 1:48 p.m., the Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on the 3800 block of East Charleston Boulevard. Firefighters discovered a woman inside a burning apartment. The victim had also suffered from apparent stab wounds. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing, and LVMPD identified Gonzalez as the suspect in that case as well. He was subsequently booked for a third charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. He has a court appearance scheduled for July 12.

