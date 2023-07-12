Las Vegas homicide suspect arrested at U.S.-Mexico border

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The suspect in a Las Vegas homicide from nearly a year ago was arrested at the United States-Mexico border.

According to a police report, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to investigate a shooting that was reported on the 600 block of N. Yale St. at approximately 5:36 a.m. on August 4, 2022. Officers found a male lying in the middle of the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated that the victim was involved in an argument with another man in the street. Police said that the argument escalated and the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim, then fled on foot prior to police arrival.

Detectives identified 27-year-old Joseph Navarro as the suspect in this case. On July 11, Navarro was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents in San Diego. He was booked into a San Diego area jail for open murder pending extradition to Las Vegas.

Anyone with any additional information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

