Henderson Silver Knights announced 2023-2024 schedule

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Silver Knights announced Wednesday their 2023-2024 regular season schedule.

The 72-game calendar features an even split of 36 games on the road, and 36 at home at The Dollar Loan Center.

Henderson will start the regular season on the road in Iowa on Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14. The team will travel back to the Silver State for their opening weekend against the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:00 p.m. PT and Saturday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. PT.

The television broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 season will be announced at a later date. Fans can click here to purchase season ticket memberships.

SILVER KNIGHTS 2023-24 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

All games are subject to change. All times local.

OCTOBER

Friday, Oct. 13 @ IA at 7:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, Oct. 14 @ IA at 6:00 p.m. CT

Friday, Oct. 20 vs. SJ at 7:00 p.m. PT (Home Opener)

Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. SJ at 1 p.m. PT

Tuesday, Oct. 24 @ BAK at 6:30 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Oct. 25 @ SJ at 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, Oct. 27 vs. ONT at 11:00 a.m. PT

Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. SD at 1:00 p.m. PT

NOVEMBER

Friday, Nov. 3 @ ABB at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Nov. 4 @ ABB at 7:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, Nov. 7 @ COL at 7:05 p.m. MT

Wednesday, Nov. 8 @ COL at 7:05 p.m. MT

Wednesday, Nov. 15 vs. CV at 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, Nov. 17 vs. ABB at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. ABB at 3:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, Nov. 21 @ BAK at 6:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. TUC at 3:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, Nov. 26 vs. TUC at 5:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Nov. 29 vs. BAK at 7:00 p.m. PT

DECEMBER

Friday, Dec. 1 vs. CGY at 7:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, Dec. 3 vs. CGY at 5:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Dec. 6 @ ONT at 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, Dec. 8 @ SJ at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Dec. 9 @ SJ at 6:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Dec. 13 @ ONT at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Dec. 16 @ SD at 6:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Dec. 20 vs. CV at 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, Dec. 22 vs. SJ at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Dec. 23 vs. SJ at 7:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Dec. 27 @ BAK at 6:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. ONT at 7:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, Dec. 31 @ ONT at 5:00 p.m. PT

JANUARY

Wednesday, Jan. 3 vs. SD at 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, Jan. 5 @ CGY at 7:00 p.m. MT

Saturday, Jan. 6 @ CGY at 7:00 p.m. MT

Friday, Jan. 12 vs. MIL at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Jan. 13 vs. MIL at 3:00 p.m. PT

Monday, Jan. 15 @ CVF at 5:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Jan. 17 @ CVF at 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, Jan. 19 @ TUC at 7:00 p.m. MT

Saturday, Jan. 20 @ TUC at 7:00 p.m. MT

Wednesday, Jan. 24 vs. CVF at 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, Jan. 26 vs. COL at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. COL at 7:00 p.m. PT

FEBRUARY

Friday, Feb. 2 vs. IA at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Feb. 3 vs. IA at 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, Feb. 9 @ ONT at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Feb. 10 @ CV at 6:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Feb. 17 @ SD at 6:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, Feb. 18 @ CV at 5:00 p.m. PT

Friday, Feb. 23 @ COL at 7:05 p.m. MT

Saturday, Feb. 24 @ COL at 7:05 p.m. MT

MARCH

Friday, Mar. 1 vs. TUC at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Mar. 2 vs. TUC at 7:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Mar. 6 vs. BAK at 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, Mar. 8 vs. ABB at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Mar. 9 vs. ABB at 3:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, Mar. 12 @ TUC at 6:30 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Mar. 13 @ TUC at 6:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, Mar. 16 @ ABB at 7:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, Mar. 17 @ ABB at 4:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Mar. 23 @ MIL at 6:00 p.m. CT

Sunday, Mar. 24 @ MIL at 3:00 p.m. CT

Friday, Mar. 29 vs. BAK at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Mar. 30 vs. CV at 7:00 p.m. PT

APRIL

Wednesday, Apr. 3 vs. ONT at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Apr. 6 vs. COL at 1:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, Apr. 7 vs. COL at 1:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Apr. 10 @ SJ at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Apr. 13 vs. ONT at 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, Apr. 19 vs. BAK at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Apr. 20 @ BAK at 7:00 p.m. PT

