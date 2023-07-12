Henderson Fire Department reminds people to take high temperatures seriously

Henderson Fire Department reminds people to take high temperatures seriously
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Fire Department said it’s already gotten calls for heat-related emergencies this summer. This weekend, they expect even more as Las Vegas hits the highest temperatures so far this year.

Sean Friedland with the Henderson Fire Department says the best thing to do is limit the time you spend outside. You probably have more skin exposed. which means you’ll lose moisture faster.

Friedland also said to watch the elderly people and children around you because they are most vulnerable to heat-related issues.

“Kids don’t do a good job of managing temperatures,” Friedland said. “They may say they’re hot, but they’re usually busy playing and having fun, so they can’t tell us when they get to that point of dehydration or when they’re too hot. So we just need to be cognizant of how they’re acting.”

Clark County will be opening up several cooling centers around the valley this weekend.

