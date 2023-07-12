Forecast Outlook - 07/12/23

Gusty and Warm Wednesday, Extreme Heat Friday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:46 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday morning temperatures bottomed out in the mid-upper 80s valley-wide, and the slight southwest breeze will build stronger into the afternoon. We’ll keep temperatures above average (105°) for the next 7 days, but the dangerous heat settles in by Friday.

The Excessive Heat Warning for the Colorado River Valley including Laughlin/Bullhead City, San Bernadino county, and Mojave county is currently in effect until 5 PM Monday.

The Excessive Heat Warning for the Clark county, Southern Nye county, San Bernadino and Mojave counties begins 11 AM Friday through next week Monday. Temperatures soar into the 110-120° range starting Friday and will last through Tuesday next week. A Heat Advisory will also be in effect starting 11 AM Friday for the Spring and Sheep Range Mountains. Hot afternoon temperatures can lead to heat related illness even in the higher elevations.

