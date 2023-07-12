Clark County School District times to change at 47 schools due to union demands

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District announced Wednesday it will be making adjustments to school start and end times at 47 schools due to “unreasonable union demands,” from the Clark County Education Association.

CCSD said the CCEA has refused to consider contract waivers for over six months without concessions by the District for the upcoming 2023-2025 negotiated agreement.

Without about 106 contract waivers for 86 schools, some schools will be forced to change their schedules - reducing instruction time for students and impacting families, the district added.

“Our students will bear the brunt of CCEA’s unreasonable demands, and learning loss will occur with reduced classroom time,” said Tod Story, Chief Communications Officer. “Should CCEA continue its bad faith, obstructionist tactics of refusing contract waivers, our licensed professionals at these schools will see a reduction in their work hours, which estimates show results in over $10 million less in pay. Our teachers and especially our students deserve better!”

Approximately 47 schools will see a loss in instructional time, CCSD said. FOX5 has requested a list of the schools impacted.

“As a result, students in some of the most underserved communities will lose approximately 171,000 minutes of instructional time that the District planned to offer. Additionally, the changes will impact pay for over 3,000 staff at the impacted schools as the contract waivers provided additional incentives for the extended time worked,” per CCSD.

A standard school schedule is six hours and 11 minutes. If a school’s administration changes its schedule, such as extending the school day to benefit students and/or staff, a contract waiver must be agreed to by CCEA for those changes to be implemented.

Parents will receive notes from school administrators as to which schools will be affected by the upcoming changes. A list of the affected schools was not published by the CCSD.

CCEA issued the following statement in response to CCSD:

After a $2.4 billion investment in education by the Governor and Legislature and another $250 million more allocated for educator raises, CCSD still refuses to pay educators what they deserve. CCSD Trustees can give Jara a $75,000 raise, hire consultants and lawyers, give President Garcia-Morales’ employer a contract using ESSER III funds, but they can’t give educators a raise. It is the height of hypocrisy for CCSD to demand that educators extend their school day without adjusting their pay with a salary increase, especially when the money is there. Legislators and the Governor allocated money precisely for that purpose. Educators are not going back to work on the same pay scale while CCSD receives hundreds of millions of additional dollars. Over the course of this past school year alone, 2,000 educators left the district; parents should be outraged that we are three weeks away, and due to these vacancies, there will be 35,000 kids without a classroom teacher—because CCSD refuses to pay salary increases to educators on the scale that we deserve. The money is there. The priority isn’t according to Jara and his four trustees. On July 29 th thousands of educators will be meeting to determine what action to take if there is not a contract in place before the school year starts. In the meantime, CCEA holds firm on its position that Jara should be fired or resign. Students and educators cannot afford another three years of his failed leadership.

