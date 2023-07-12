Battle for Vegas charity softball game announces 2023 rosters

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Battle for Vegas hosted by Reilly Smith returns to Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m., and the star-studded event will feature plenty of newly-minted Stanley Cup Champions.

The charity softball event gives fans the chance to watch their favorite stars in action as the teams battle it out for Las Vegas’ ultimate bragging rights, all for a good cause. The softball showdown features two all-star teams of professional athletes and celebrities, led by Reilly Smith and members of the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders and friends.

New additions to the Team Reilly roster are Adin Hill and Zach Whitecloud, who will join Captain Reilly Smith and current Vegas Golden Knights members Jack Eichel, Keegan Kolesar, Nic Hague, Logan Thompson, and Shea Theodore and former Vegas Golden Knights player Ryan Reaves, to name a few. New player Bilal Nichols will join Captain Maxx Crosby and current Las Vegas Raiders members David Long Jr., Dylan Parham, Nate Hobbs, Tre’von Moehrig, Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole on Team Maxx.

Oakland A’s alumni José Canseco is also confirmed to play in both the home run derby and the game.

Gates open on Saturday, July 22 at 5:00 p.m. The Home Run Derby will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the opening pitch of the game at 7:30 p.m. A flyover is planned with special appearances by mascots Chance, Spruce the Goose, Aviator and others. The event will conclude with a post-game fireworks display.

The initial event launched in 2019 and has raised over $550,000 for local charities. This year’s Battle for Vegas will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with funds distributed to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada and the Public Education Foundation.

More information about the event is available here.

