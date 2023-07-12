Amid rash of pedestrian deaths, Las Vegas grandfather of 29 shares recovery journey after being hit by car

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - So far this year, 175 people have died on roads throughout the state of Nevada. That’s as of July 3rd. The vast majority, 114, in Clark County. That is according to Zero Fatalities Nevada.

Those deaths are front and center as Metro police reported Tuesday, five pedestrians have been killed in four crashes in just over a week.

“The cars don’t stop. We can be standing at the edge of the crosswalk and then 15 cars just zoom right by,” Hal Goldblatt contended. Goldblatt was hit and nearly killed last November walking home from synagogue.

“I got about maybe 9/10ths of the way through and was probably two steps from the other side, a car came out of the Walmart parking lot and he says he looked down to adjust his heater,” Goldblatt explained.

“I was projected 79 feet in the air and landed right behind his car,” Goldblatt added. Other men also leaving temple that Friday night ran to help and ran to the driver.

“Because we don’t use electronics on the Sabbath, they asked him to call 911, the next thing I remember was waking up in the hospital ten days later,” Goldblatt shared. Goldblatt had substantial injuries and was in the ICU for two weeks after breaking both arms, both legs, several ribs, a vertebra in his back and fracturing his skull.

“I had a brain bleed which they were worried about but miraculously that stopped after 48 hours which they didn’t think would happen,” Goldblatt stated. The recovery process for the father of ten and grandfather of 29 has been excruciating. Still in a lot of pain every day, Goldblatt knows things will never be the same.

“I have more metal in my leg than have bone,” Goldblatt revealed. Still, Goldblatt is thankful to be alive. “I can’t imagine the pain they must feel, family to me is everything,” Goldblatt told FOX5 about the families of the pedestrians killed over the last week. Goldblatt wants everyone to hear his story of survival in hopes it will inspire drivers to slow down and be safer on the roads.

“My message is very simple, pay attention. If you see someone standing at the edge of the crosswalk, stop. Don’t put anyone else in this situation, don’t take anybody else’s life,” Goldblatt pleaded.

The driver who hit Goldblatt admitted to police he wasn’t paying attention and was cited for the accident.

The City of Las Vegas is trying to combat a steady rise of crashes that have resulted in an average of one fatality and three and a half serious injuries each week. Vision Zero is a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries by changing road design. First implemented in Sweden in the 1990s, Vision Zero has proved successful across Europe.

