Trial date set in Las Vegas middle school campus security monitor shooting case

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A trial date has been set for a Las Vegas man charged with 13 felonies after allegedly shooting a middle school campus security monitor with a stray bullet.

Jessie Rios, 18, was arrested on May 8 and is facing charges including attempted murder with a deadly weapon. During a July 11 hearing in Clark County District Court, a judge set Rios’ trial to begin on October 9.

Von Tobel middle school lockdown (FOX5)

On May 8, a shooting was reported at 12:38 p.m. at Von Tobel Middle School after an adult male staff member was struck by gunfire and taken to University Medical Center. The Education Support Employees Association confirmed that the staff member was a campus monitor. No students were injured.

Rios’ older brother, Adrian, 20, was also arrested based on audio from a jail phone call.

“You should’ve asked them how they caught you, like for real,” the recording reflected Adrian telling Jessie over the phone. “We have to know if somebody’s telling or not.”

Police obtained video of the incident from Adrian’s phone. Jessie chastised his older brother for being careless with the evidence.

“I tried to hide it,” Adrian responded, “But they searched the whole thing.”

Rios is next scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on August 24.

