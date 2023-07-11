‘They looked sad’: Deputy rescues 3 puppies found abandoned on roadside

Deputy Jonathan Davis said anyone who was in his position "should show compassion." (SOURCE: FRESNO COUNTY SO)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:54 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) – A deputy in California rescued three puppies found alongside a road Sunday.

In a video posted on Facebook, Deputy Jonathan Davis, with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, said he was investigating a report of a copper wire theft when he found the puppies.

“They looked sad,” Davis said. “The first thing I thought of was my daughter because she’s in love with animals, and I seen [sic] them there. And my daughter would have a fit if she seen [sic] this.”

The sheriff’s office said the puppies were found on a road near Raisin City.

Three puppies were found on a roadside by a California deputy.
Three puppies were found on a roadside by a California deputy.(Fresno County Sheriff's Office)

Davis rounded the animals up and put them in his control vehicle before taking them to Fresno Humane Animal Services to be cared for.

“It’s not just helping humans, it’s helping every citizen of Fresno County, even the puppies are citizens to me,” Davis said.

Anyone who may be interested in adopting the dogs can call Fresno Humane Animal Services at 559-600-7387.

