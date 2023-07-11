New plan for old Fiesta Rancho, Texas Station site in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There is a new plan for the site of the old Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho Casinos in North Las Vegas. It will be voted on by the City of North Las Vegas Planning Commission this week.

The ice arena will be staying, and the rest of the land will become a mixed-use community with new homes and businesses. It is called Hylo Park. Renderings were submitted to the City of North Las Vegas by the developer. At the corner of Lake Mead and Rancho, Agora Realty wants to transform approximately 73 acres to a mix of commercial and residential buildings. To do so, they will need the City of North Las Vegas to sign off and reclassify the land to allow for housing.

Last September, Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho Casino, which shuttered and never reopened during the pandemic, were torn down along with another former Station Casino Fiesta Henderson.

According to documents filed with the City of North Las Vegas, a new hotel with at least 150 rooms would be built. There would also be retail shops including a restaurant, convenience store, car wash, vocational school and childcare center. The residential part of the master redevelopment would have up to 665 units. The existing ice skating rink would be refurbished, and a sports field and outdoor entertainment added.

On Wednesday, the North Las Vegas Planning Commission will hold a public hearing. That will happen at 6pm in Council Chambers at North Las Vegas City Hall.

In Henderson, the City Council approved the city’s purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site last year for $32 million. The 35-acre property is slated to become a recreational sports complex.

