New Henderson gym wants to get people fit and fed

A new gym in Henderson aims to keep people fit and fed
A new gym in Henderson aims to keep people fit and fed(FOX5)
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:55 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local small business is working to make exercise more accessible to everyone, while also giving back to a good cause.

Lean Dog Fitness in Henderson is the only gym of its kind in Nevada. It offers machines that are typically used by elite athletes and NASA astronauts to help them recover.

From now until September 1, the company will donate 15 meals to Three Square Food Bank for every trial workout someone does.

“It’s a charity that’s near and dear to my business partner, Tom Harmon,” said Nate Day, co-founder of Lean Dog Fitness. “He dealt with food insecurity growing up and he believes that if you have food, anything is possible.”

For information on how to sign up, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

toddler shooting
2-year-old boy dead after accidentally shooting himself identified by coroner
Flamingo Las Vegas (Courtesy Caesars Entertainment)
Las Vegas police: New York man fights one-legged man, strips naked, dances on top of poker table
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Las Vegas police standoff at Caesars Palace ends, suspect in custody
Nevada gaming officials issue warning to casino workers as cage scams increase
LVMPD is looking for assistance ID'ing three suspects in July 7 Las Vegas shooting
Las Vegas detectives seeking help identifying suspects in shooting on Tropicana Ave.

Latest News

The Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas was evacuated on July 11
Multiple levels of Clark County Regional Justice Center evacuated after ‘system malfunction’
FOX5 News at 1:00pm - 130pm
DO NOT USE
FOX5 News at 1:00pm - 130pm
Police, SWAT involved in standoff with man holding woman hostage in Las Vegas hotel room
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Las Vegas police standoff at Caesars Palace ends, suspect in custody