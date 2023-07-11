New Henderson gym wants to get people fit and fed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local small business is working to make exercise more accessible to everyone, while also giving back to a good cause.

Lean Dog Fitness in Henderson is the only gym of its kind in Nevada. It offers machines that are typically used by elite athletes and NASA astronauts to help them recover.

From now until September 1, the company will donate 15 meals to Three Square Food Bank for every trial workout someone does.

“It’s a charity that’s near and dear to my business partner, Tom Harmon,” said Nate Day, co-founder of Lean Dog Fitness. “He dealt with food insecurity growing up and he believes that if you have food, anything is possible.”

