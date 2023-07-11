Multiple levels of Clark County Regional Justice Center evacuated after ‘system malfunction’

The Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas was evacuated on July 11
The Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas was evacuated on July 11(NV8thJDCourt Twitter)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:47 PM PDT
UPDATE: Shortly before 2 p.m., the cause of the evacuation was attributed to a system malfunction. All normal operations have resumed.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A social media post reported a partial evacuation of the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

The evacuation was announced shortly before 1:30 p.m.

No reason or cause for the evacuation has been provided. FOX5 has reached out to the Marshals Division for more information but has not heard back. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

