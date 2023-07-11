Motorcyclist dead, driver of vehicle arrested for DUI after crash in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 21-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into another vehicle around 9:30 Monday night near Owens Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

Las Vegas police say the motorcycle was going at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a Nissan. That motorcyclist died on the scene.

The driver of the Nissan also had serious injuries, but showed signs of impairment and was arrested on DUI-related charges.

