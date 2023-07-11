Motorcyclist dead, driver of vehicle arrested for DUI after crash in east Las Vegas

Generic crash photo
Generic crash photo((MGN))
By Cody Lee
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:42 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 21-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into another vehicle around 9:30 Monday night near Owens Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

Las Vegas police say the motorcycle was going at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a Nissan. That motorcyclist died on the scene.

The driver of the Nissan also had serious injuries, but showed signs of impairment and was arrested on DUI-related charges.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

toddler shooting
2-year-old boy dead after accidentally shooting himself identified by coroner
Flamingo Las Vegas (Courtesy Caesars Entertainment)
Las Vegas police: New York man fights one-legged man, strips naked, dances on top of poker table
Nevada gaming officials issue warning to casino workers as cage scams increase
The driver of the 2007-2014 white Escalade fled the scene behind the wheel and is being sought...
Las Vegas police seeking hit-and-run vehicle after suspected DUI collision
Nevada State Police get pay raise
Nevada State Police get pay raise, hope to boost staff numbers

Latest News

FOX5 News at 11pm-1130pm
Family and police ask for help finding deaf missing woman
Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station
New plan for old Fiesta Rancho, Texas Station site in North Las Vegas
AMR logo on side of emergency vehicle
Las Vegas ambulance company changes 911 call protocols in light of staffing shortages
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
New plan for old Fiesta Rancho, Texas Station site in North Las Vegas