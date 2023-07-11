Man arrested in connection to downtown Cleveland shooting that injured 9

Jaylon Jennings, 25, was taken into custody Tuesday in connection to a shooting that happened in downtown Cleveland. Nine people were injured. (Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin and Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:52 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have arrested a man in a shooting in downtown Cleveland that sent multiple people to the hospital.

According to Cleveland police, 25-year-old Jaylon Jennings was taken into custody in relation to the incident.

Police said they were able to locate Jennings around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday with help from the U.S. Marshals. Jennings was taken into custody without incident from a home in the 2900 block of Toledo Avenue in Lorain.

Police have also requested a warrant to search Jennings’ home following his arrest.

Jaylon Jennings, 25, was taken into custody Tuesday in connection to a shooting that happened in downtown Cleveland. Nine people were injured.(Lorain County Sheriff’s Department)

According to an arrest warrant, Jennings was seen inside Rumor Bar & Lounge before the shooting, where he allegedly spotted several of the victims.

The warrant states Jennings then went out to his car in a parking lot on West 6th Street and got a gun from his trunk. The gun was described by witnesses as a “Glock with an extended magazine.”

Police said Jennings then went back and “deliberately” shot at people.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed the shooting occurred at around 2:30 a.m. Nine people were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Cleveland City officials said the nine people who were injured included:

  • A 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the forearm.
  • A 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.
  • A 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his wrist and lower body.
  • A 24-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to both feet.
  • A 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.
  • A 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her knee.
  • A 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his legs.
  • A 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.
  • A 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his knee.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

