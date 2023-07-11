Las Vegas police SWAT team responds to Caesars Palace
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Update 11:19 a.m.
A press conference is scheduled to be held by authorities at 11:50 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the Caesars Palace hotel Tuesday morning.
LVMPD said they received a report of a domestic disturbance at the hotel. When they attempted to make contact with the people in the room, a male refused to open the door and said he was armed, police reported.
SWAT and Crisis Negotiators have been dispatched to the scene.
This is a breaking story, check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.