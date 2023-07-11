Las Vegas police SWAT team responds to Caesars Palace

Update 11:19 a.m.

A press conference is scheduled to be held by authorities at 11:50 a.m.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the Caesars Palace hotel Tuesday morning.

LVMPD said they received a report of a domestic disturbance at the hotel. When they attempted to make contact with the people in the room, a male refused to open the door and said he was armed, police reported.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiators have been dispatched to the scene.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

