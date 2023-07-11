Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responds to west valley apartment complex

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire and Rescue units responded to a fire at a west valley apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a preliminary report, crews got the call at approximately 1:02 p.m. and responded to a fire at Canyon View Apartment Homes, located at 7400 W. Pirates Cove Rd. The fire started on a balcony and extended into one apartment and another unit across the hall.

The fire was contained to those two apartments and firefighters reported that it has been extinguished. As of shortly after 3:30 p.m., crews were still on the scene.

No civilian injuries were reported, but one firefighter experienced heat exhaustion. He was assessed on the scene and did not require transportation to a medical facility.

The American Red Cross was notified to support a family of two adults and four children. Management is working on relocation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.