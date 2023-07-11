Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responds to west valley apartment complex

Las Vegas Fire and rescue responded to a west Las Vegas Valley apartment complex on July 11
Las Vegas Fire and rescue responded to a west Las Vegas Valley apartment complex on July 11(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:08 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire and Rescue units responded to a fire at a west valley apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a preliminary report, crews got the call at approximately 1:02 p.m. and responded to a fire at Canyon View Apartment Homes, located at 7400 W. Pirates Cove Rd. The fire started on a balcony and extended into one apartment and another unit across the hall.

The fire was contained to those two apartments and firefighters reported that it has been extinguished. As of shortly after 3:30 p.m., crews were still on the scene.

No civilian injuries were reported, but one firefighter experienced heat exhaustion. He was assessed on the scene and did not require transportation to a medical facility.

The American Red Cross was notified to support a family of two adults and four children. Management is working on relocation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

toddler shooting
2-year-old boy dead after accidentally shooting himself identified by coroner
Flamingo Las Vegas (Courtesy Caesars Entertainment)
Las Vegas police: New York man fights one-legged man, strips naked, dances on top of poker table
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Las Vegas police standoff at Caesars Palace ends, suspect in custody
Nevada gaming officials issue warning to casino workers as cage scams increase
LVMPD is looking for assistance ID'ing three suspects in July 7 Las Vegas shooting
Las Vegas detectives seeking help identifying suspects in shooting on Tropicana Ave.

Latest News

Jessie Rios
Trial date set in Las Vegas middle school campus security monitor shooting case
A new gym in Henderson aims to keep people fit and fed
New Henderson gym wants to get people fit and fed
The Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas was evacuated on July 11
Multiple levels of Clark County Regional Justice Center evacuated after ‘system malfunction’
FOX5 News at 1:00pm - 130pm
DO NOT USE