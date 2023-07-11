Human remains found in Golden Valley identified

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Human remains found in Golden Valley in September 2022 have been identified, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains were found in a wash near Ligurta Road on Sept. 12 and a sample was given to Othram Inc., which used genome sequencing.

Jordan Victor Carvalho, 30, of Golden Valley, was reported missing by a family member Sept. 30, 2019 after they had not heard from him in a few weeks.

A citizen found Carvalho’s remains and they were taken to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. Detectives with special investigations at the sheriff’s office later asked Othram Inc. for their assistance.

A sample from the remains was submitted to them to conduct a genetic genealogy investigation, resulting in the positive identification of Carvalho on Friday.

Due to the state of the remains when they were located, an official cause of death was not able to be determined.

Anyone with information regarding the missing person case of Jordan Carvalho is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 and reference DR#19-037765.

