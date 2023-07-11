Henderson Equality Center offers free 3D printing class

3D printing class
3D printing class(FOX5)
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:19 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - School starts in less than a month for Clark County students, and parents may be looking for a way to keep students occupied until then.

The Henderson Equality Center is offering free 3D printing classes on Tuesday, July 11. Students will get the chance to learn the basics of 3D printing, design and create an item, and will be able to take their trinkets home.

Staff said this is a great way to expose people to the STEM field.

“Seeing the students in their ‘ah-ha’ moment is so fun,” said Trevor Harder with the Henderson Equality Center. “Seeing that spark of stem education in their eyes and their brain is really amazing.”

This class is happening on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Henderson Equality Center. It’s free for people of all ages. Click here to sign up.

