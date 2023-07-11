Henderson activates cooling stations due to excessive heat warning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With temperatures in the valley reaching triple digits and headed even higher, the City of Henderson is taking action to try to keep some of its citizens cool.

According to a media release, Henderson is activating two cooling stations from today through Friday, July 14, due to an excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service. The cooling stations are at the following locations:

Downtown Recreation Center

50 E. Van Wagenen Rd.

Henderson, NV 89009

Phone: (702) 267-4040

Downtown Senior Center

27 E. Texas Ave.

Henderson, NV 89015

Phone: (702) 267-4150

According to the City of Henderson website, the Downtown Recreation Center cooling station will also be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Please click here for more information, including operating hours at each location.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.