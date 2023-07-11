Henderson activates cooling stations due to excessive heat warning

Extreme heat
Extreme heat(MGN)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:51 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With temperatures in the valley reaching triple digits and headed even higher, the City of Henderson is taking action to try to keep some of its citizens cool.

According to a media release, Henderson is activating two cooling stations from today through Friday, July 14, due to an excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service. The cooling stations are at the following locations:

Downtown Recreation Center

50 E. Van Wagenen Rd.

Henderson, NV 89009

Phone: (702) 267-4040

Downtown Senior Center

27 E. Texas Ave.

Henderson, NV 89015

Phone: (702) 267-4150

According to the City of Henderson website, the Downtown Recreation Center cooling station will also be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Please click here for more information, including operating hours at each location.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Las Vegas police standoff at Caesars Palace ends, suspect in custody
toddler shooting
2-year-old boy dead after accidentally shooting himself identified by coroner
Flamingo Las Vegas (Courtesy Caesars Entertainment)
Las Vegas police: New York man fights one-legged man, strips naked, dances on top of poker table
Nevada gaming officials issue warning to casino workers as cage scams increase
LVMPD is looking for assistance ID'ing three suspects in July 7 Las Vegas shooting
Las Vegas detectives seeking help identifying suspects in shooting on Tropicana Ave.

Latest News

Jesus Gonzalez, 42
Las Vegas man charged with committing three homicides within 24 hours
Las Vegas Fire and rescue responded to a west Las Vegas Valley apartment complex on July 11
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responds to west valley apartment complex
Jessie Rios
Trial date set in Las Vegas middle school campus security monitor shooting case
A new gym in Henderson aims to keep people fit and fed
New Henderson gym wants to get people fit and fed