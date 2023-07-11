Forecast Outlook - 07/11/23

Near average temperatures continue for one more day before dangerous heat arrives for the Las Vegas Valley. The high temperature forecast Tuesday is 106° with a southwest breeze during the afternoon.

We’ll keep the breezes around through Thursday, before the calmer wind and Excessive Heat Warning takes over Friday morning through next Monday. Clark county, southern Nye county, Mojave county and San Bernadino county are all included in this warning. Be sure to hydrate and stay cool to avoid heat exhaustion/heat stroke.

Staying dry for the next 7 days. but models hinting towards a little monsoon moisture by the end of next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.