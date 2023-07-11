Details emerge in June North Las Vegas murder investigation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 has obtained an arrest report that sheds light on the details of a deadly June shooting in North Las Vegas.

According to that report, Noe Montoya was arrested on June 29 on one charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. A supplemental report from detectives explained that multiple officers responded to Joe Kneip Park, located at 2800 Judson Ave., on June 17 in reference to a murder.

Patrol officers had been dispatched to the park regarding an unknown male that was “shot and bleeding from his chest.” He was found lying in the street. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures but the victim was declared dead at 6:48 p.m.

While responding, officers learned of a second 911 call in which a mother stated that her nine-year-old son had been struck by a bullet. Officers spoke with a witness who overheard an argument between “two or three people.” She said that several minutes later, she heard “what sounded like 3-4 gunshots coming from the same area as the argument.”

Investigators found three .40 caliber cartridge cases at the scene just east of where the victim was found. They also located a surveillance camera at a nearby residence. They spoke to the owner, who advised police that he had video of a female leaving the area headed east past his residence shortly after the shooting.

One witness said he was outside his residence and he saw “a female running away and a black truck driving away at a high rate of speed.” The woman was described as a Hispanic female between 18-20 years of age. The witness reported that the woman dropped a hat at a nearby intersection.

Surveillance video revealed that an older model vehicle, the same one seen driving away at high speed, was seen driving westbound at approximately 6:32 p.m. At approximately 6:34 p.m., video showed a Hispanic female matching the description provided by the witness wearing dark-colored shorts and a black shirt, carrying a black backpack with clothing in her hands, including a hat. The video confirmed that she dropped the hat at the intersection while running from the scene.

Investigators also interviewed a pair of security guards that had just gotten to the park. They reported seeing a heavyset Hispanic male walk away, get into a vehicle and drive away. They also saw a Hispanic female walking with that man.

CSI processed the scene and officers collected evidence, and the next day the Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the victim’s cause of death was a gunshot wound, and the manner was homicide. On June 27, police released photographs of the suspects.

The North Las Vegas police received “several tips” that led to the identification and whereabouts of the suspects. A license plate reader check of the area returned a photo of the vehicle seen on surveillance video. A DMV check then returned an address connected to the vehicle’s registration.

Investigators continued investigating through online records and social media and determined that Montoya and another suspect were involved in the murder. Officers located Montoya, driving the same vehicle, on June 29. He was arrested and taken to the NLVPD detective bureau.

Montoya waived his Miranda rights and agreed to an interview with police. The report said that the suspect was “extremely cooperative and forthcoming.”

He told investigators that he had recently obtained a .40 caliber Glock from “the streets” and explained that he needed the gun for protection due to “shady people” that the female suspect was “hanging out with.” On the day of the murder, he saw her with another man and this made him upset. He parked his vehicle, retrieved the gun, and approached them. An argument ensued.

Montoya explained that he saw the victim reach for his waistband and he thought the man was reaching for a gun. He said he then “blacked out” and didn’t remember any other details. He left the area but circled back and picked up the woman. He said she dropped her hat while getting into the vehicle.

The suspect said he threw away the shoes he was wearing that night, and that he painted his vehicle and switched its taillights to disguise it from police. He also said he threw his gun into Lake Mead.

One of the detectives said he “could tell Noe was not telling the truth about what he did with the gun” and he asked several more questions. Montoya then admitted that he found someone willing to buy the gun for $300. He said he sold it to “a black male adult on a skateboard.”

Through further questioning, the suspect “recalled more details than previously” and he “remembered shooting the gun once.” He explained that he drove around the block because he “was in disbelief of what happened” and “needed to see it again, to see if it was real.”

He admitted that he acted out of anger and “believed what he did was wrong,” according to the report.

Montoya was taken to the North Las Vegas Jail to be booked.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.