CCSD not requiring clear backpacks this school year

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara discussed clear backpacks as another possible safety measure back in May
By Joe Vigil
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -On Monday afternoon, the Clark County School District announced it will not require clear backpacks for the 2023-2024 school year.

“After consideration and consultation with principals, we have determined that requiring clear backpacks is not feasible and does not definitively address safety concerns,” read a statement from the CCSD Media Relations Department.

The district added, “We are committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students and staff. Any changes for the upcoming school year will be communicated to parents by the District ahead of implementation. The District will not be requiring clear backpacks for the upcoming school year.”

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara discussed clear backpacks as another possible safety measure back in May when discussing the number of weapons confiscated at CCSD schools.

Edmundo Escobedo Middle School’s website says it will require all students to use clear backpacks, starting with the 2023-2024 school year. However, the school says students participating in an extracurricular activity are permitted to carry non-transparent bags pertaining to their particular activity.

CCSD told FOX5 schools may be able to require clear backpacks on their own because of state school reorganizing measures under AB469.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

toddler shooting
2-year-old boy dead after accidentally shooting himself identified by coroner
A Las Vegas man turned $40 into $10.5 million on Friday after hitting the jackpot on a slot...
Las Vegas resident hits $10.5 million jackpot on slot machine
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino's, along...
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Las Vegas
Faith Bennett, Nicholas Laws, Monica Juarez
California trio arrested for alleged stabbing at Las Vegas Strip hotel

Latest News

CCSD not requiring clear backpacks this school year
The Henderson Equality Center is offering free 3D printing classes on Tuesday, July 11
3D printing class
Henderson Equality Center offers free 3D printing class
This dog died at a Las Vegas boarding facility
Dog dies at Las Vegas boarding facility, owners suspect heat stroke