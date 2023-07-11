CCSD not requiring clear backpacks this school year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -On Monday afternoon, the Clark County School District announced it will not require clear backpacks for the 2023-2024 school year.

“After consideration and consultation with principals, we have determined that requiring clear backpacks is not feasible and does not definitively address safety concerns,” read a statement from the CCSD Media Relations Department.

The district added, “We are committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students and staff. Any changes for the upcoming school year will be communicated to parents by the District ahead of implementation. The District will not be requiring clear backpacks for the upcoming school year.”

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara discussed clear backpacks as another possible safety measure back in May when discussing the number of weapons confiscated at CCSD schools.

Edmundo Escobedo Middle School’s website says it will require all students to use clear backpacks, starting with the 2023-2024 school year. However, the school says students participating in an extracurricular activity are permitted to carry non-transparent bags pertaining to their particular activity.

CCSD told FOX5 schools may be able to require clear backpacks on their own because of state school reorganizing measures under AB469.

