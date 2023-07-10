Road work, lane closures continue before Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the inaugural Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix coming in November, lane closures needed for track paving will continue through the summer.

According to a media release, the next phase of paving will occur in two waves at the intersections of Sands Ave. and Las Vegas Blvd. and Spring Mountain Rd. and Las Vegas Blvd., with lane closures occurring at the following locations and times. Please note that the schedule is subject to change:

At the intersection of Sands Ave. and Las Vegas Blvd. from 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 until 9 a.m. on Friday, July 14. No through traffic eastbound on Spring Mountain Rd or westbound on Sands Ave.

Traffic traveling eastbound on Spring Mountain Rd. will not be able to continue through the intersection at Las Vegas Blvd. onto Sands Ave. Eastbound traffic on Spring Mountain Rd. will be able to turn north and south onto Las Vegas Blvd.

Westbound traffic on Sands Ave. will not be able to continue through the intersection at Las Vegas Blvd. onto Spring Mountain Rd. Westbound traffic on Sands Ave. will be able to turn north on Las Vegas Blvd. Westbound traffic on Sands Ave. will not be able to turn south on Las Vegas Blvd.

Access to Palazzo at the Venetian Resort will be available from Las Vegas Blvd. or to westbound traffic on Sands Ave. Wynn South Gate Drive will be accessible to westbound traffic on Sands Ave.

Northbound traffic on Las Vegas Blvd. will be able to turn west onto Spring Mountain Rd. Northbound traffic on Las Vegas Blvd. will not be able to turn east onto Sands Ave. Northbound traffic on Las Vegas Blvd. will be able to continue northbound through the intersection.

Southbound traffic on Las Vegas Blvd. will be able to turn west onto Spring Mountain Rd. Southbound traffic on Las Vegas Blvd. will not be able to turn east on Sands Ave. Southbound traffic on Las Vegas Blvd. will be able to continue southbound.

At the intersection of Spring Mountain Rd. and Las Vegas Blvd. from 9 p.m. on Monday, July 24 until 9 a.m. on Friday, July 28. No through traffic westbound on Sands Ave. or eastbound on Spring Mountain Rd.

Traffic headed westbound on Sands Ave. will not be able to continue through the intersection at Las Vegas Blvd. onto Spring Mountain Rd. Westbound traffic on Sands Ave. will be able to turn north and south onto Las Vegas Blvd.

Eastbound traffic on Spring Mountain Rd. will not be able to continue through Las Vegas Blvd. Eastbound traffic on Spring Mountain Rd. will be able to turn south on Las Vegas Blvd. Eastbound traffic on Spring Mountain Rd. will not be able to turn north on Las Vegas Blvd.

Northbound traffic on Las Vegas Blvd. will be able to turn east on Sands Ave. Northbound traffic on Las Vegas Blvd. will not be able to turn west onto Spring Mountain Rd. Northbound traffic on Las Vegas Blvd. will be able to continue northbound through the intersection.

Southbound traffic on Las Vegas Blvd. will be able to turn east onto Sands Ave. Southbound traffic on Las Vegas Blvd. will not be able to turn west onto Spring Mountain Rd. Southbound traffic on Las Vegas Blvd. will be able to continue southbound.

For more information, please visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com/.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.