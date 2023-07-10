Nevada State Police get pay raise, hope to boost staff numbers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police got a pay raise this month, and they’re hoping it will help with their staffing shortage.

“We’re understaffed right now, but we’re working on it with all of our new incentives that we’re getting and our pay raise,” said Officer Douglas Mclarty with the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

Officer Mclarty said they’re hoping the new salary will keep the current staff around and attract more recruits to fill the gaps.

“What we start off with is highway patrol or probation officer, and we’re trying to hire as many as we can,” said Officer Mclarty. “We have an average of 6 a shift, we could bump that to at least 10 a shift. That’s the goal.”

The 23% pay raise for Nevada State Police passed by legislators went into effect July 1.

“Start at 60, and top end is 90,000, and it’s approximate 10,000 increase from what we had before,” said Officer Mclarty. “So if you can imagine, it’s a significant amount that’s going to keep our officers and troopers here, and also bring some back.”

The boosted salary is in addition to other employment incentives, like an allowance for uniforms and boots, education incentives for advanced degrees, and specialty and bilingual pay.

According to Officer Mclarty, the hiring process is thorough but straight-forward: “We have our fitness test, our written test, you go straight to polygraph, you go to our backgrounds, and then phase two is more of like a physical, and you’re pretty much at the end of your journey with our hiring process.”

For more information on applying, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.