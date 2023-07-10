Nevada gaming officials issue warning to casino workers as cage scams increase

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board is warning casinos in our state about a big scam targeting casino cages.

According to a memo from the gaming control board, these scammers pose as casino executives and will use phone calls and text messages to contact cage workers to try and have them hand over big amounts of money off-site.

“This particular scam continues to evolve, and investigators have noted a shift in tactics to target gaming pits and other areas of the casino,” the release explained.

The gaming control board urges casino operators to review all security protocols to ensure workers are aware of this.

Last month, FOX5 learned of a scam at a prominent downtown casino. The suspect arrested is accused of stealing more than a million dollars from Circa’s casino cage.

The police report connected to this scam says it’s similar to a previous incident at another property in Clark County. This type of scam is also occurring in other states.

