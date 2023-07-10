Las Vegas police seeking hit-and-run vehicle after suspected DUI collision

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision early Monday which then led to a suspect being sought for a separate collision.

Officers received a report of an injured pedestrian near North Nellis Boulevard south of East Washington Avenue around 2:12 a.m.

Evidence at the scene suggests a white Ford F-150 was traveling south on North Nellis Boulevard and was approaching the intersection of East Washington Avenue with a green light.

A male pedestrian, who has not been identified, was walking outside of the marked crosswalk and was hit by the pickup truck.

The pedestrian was laying in the roadway with substantial injuries.

“Shortly after the initial collision, a Cadillac Escalade traveled over the downed pedestrian, causing mortal injuries,” the report states.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and showed signs of impairment. Victor Morales, 55, of Las Vegas was arrested and later booked at the Clark County Detention Center.

The driver of the 2007-2014 white Escalade fled the scene behind the wheel and is being sought by police. The vehicle will have damage to the front lower valance and possible undercarriage damage.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3.”

This is the 72nd traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD jurisdiction of 2023. The identity of the deceased will be released later by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.