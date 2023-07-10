Las Vegas police ask for help finding missing woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for helping to find a missing woman.

Irene Bueno, 52, was last seen May 23 at about 9 p.m. near the 2200 block of Tam Drive in Las Vegas.

She was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black shirt and grey shorts with black shoes. She is described as white, 5′2″ tall, 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

She has a left ankle tattoo of “pearl.”

Anyone with information regarding Bueno are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

