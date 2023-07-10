Las Vegas detectives seeking help identifying suspects in shooting on Tropicana Ave.

LVMPD is looking for assistance ID'ing three suspects in July 7 Las Vegas shooting
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a July 7 shooting.

According to a police report, investigators determined that three unknown males approached the victim outside a business near the 3600 block of W. Tropicana Ave. One of the suspects reportedly punched the victim several times and the victim collapsed to the ground.

As all three suspects began to walk away, one allegedly shot the victim several times. Police said all three suspects fled the area in a dark-colored Lexus IS250 bearing California temporary tags. The victim was transported to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

Three suspects in a July 7 Las Vegas shooting fled in a Lexus IS250
Three suspects in a July 7 Las Vegas shooting fled in a Lexus IS250(FOX5)

The suspects are described as:

1. Black male, last seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts.

2. Black male, last seen wearing a black shirt and red shorts.

3. Black male, last seen wearing a black multi-colored hoodie, light color pants, and a black mask.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact LVMPD detectives at 702-828-3204. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

