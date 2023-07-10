How to identify Southwest Gas employees in your neighborhood

How to verify the identity of a Southwest Gas technician
How to verify the identity of a Southwest Gas technician(FOX5)
By Dani Masten
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:46 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - You may have seen a Southwest Gas worker in your neighborhood going door to door, inspecting gas meters.

“That involves going around and checking our infrastructure,” said Stephen Miller, PIO for Southwest Gas. “So, we are out in neighborhoods, and you will see us doing all sorts of inspections to make sure the equipment is working properly.”

Technicians and contractors for the company do this every year, and also check for any gas leaks.

“We can go and walk the pipeline underground,” said Miller. “Just swing it back and forth, and look for any signs of natural gas and get to the meter and do the same thing.”

They use tools like lasers and wands to perform their inspections.

“There are also vehicles that will drive around that have lasers attached to the front of the vehicle that can detect natural gas as well,” said Miller.

To verify if it is a Southwest Gas technician or contractor at your home, you can ask for their identification badge. They also will be wearing highlighter vests and brown uniforms that display the Southwest Gas logo.

“You can look out into the street and see if you can find their vehicle,” said Miller. “Obviously, it would have the same logo.”

If still unsure, you can always give the company a call at 877-860-6020.

