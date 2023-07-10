Homeless man found living in underground utility vault

Museum security discovers a homeless man living inside an underground vault in downtown Los Angeles. (SOURCE: KCAL)
By Jeff Nguyen
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:52 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCAL) – Police have arrested a homeless man who was found living in an underground utility vault just outside of a California museum.

Leonard Redway is the head of security at the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo. On Monday night, the museum’s security cameras caught a shirtless man crawling into a utility vault on North Alameda Street.

“The night I found the gentleman down there, he was a little shorter than I am. He was able to stand up completely down there,” he said. “He said he sleeps down here. Drinks water from the spigot … and he said this is his place.”

The space measures about 2 feet wide, 4 feet long, and 5 feet deep.

The security team initially spotted the man dropping a backpack and some other belongings into a smaller utility vault before going into this one a few yards away.

Doug Van Kirk, the Chief Financial Officer of the museum, said these utility vaults are not safe places to live in.

“Those are not designed for human beings to be in for long periods of time,” he said.

The museum called the Los Angeles Police Department after the security team found the man.

“We take the safety of our employees and our guests very seriously,” Van Kirk said.

Arriving police officers said they found drug paraphernalia, credit cards and a weapon in the man’s backpack.

“When I detained him he was not combative with me. When LAPD arrived, he was combative with them,” Redway said.

The LAPD said the man was arrested for battery on a police officer. They have not released his identity.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Las Vegas man turned $40 into $10.5 million on Friday after hitting the jackpot on a slot...
Las Vegas resident hits $10.5 million jackpot on slot machine
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino's, along...
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Las Vegas
Faith Bennett, Nicholas Laws, Monica Juarez
California trio arrested for alleged stabbing at Las Vegas Strip hotel
toddler shooting
2-year-old boy dead after accidentally shooting himself identified by coroner

Latest News

FILE - A voter drops his ballot in a drop box at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation...
Deep partisanship will be on display as Congress releases competing voting bills
It is not known how the woman ended up in the hole.
Woman falls into 7-foot hole while walking to her mailbox, officials say
US President Joe Biden walks backdropped by Marine One upon arriving at Stansted airport, in...
Biden administration asks appeals court to block order limiting its contacts with social media
FILE - Everyone and anyone can enjoy the tasty treat in stores on July 11 at participating...
Celebrate 7-Eleven’s 96th birthday with free Slurpees
How to verify the identity of a Southwest Gas technician
How to identify Southwest Gas employees in your neighborhood