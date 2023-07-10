Guy Fieri debuts new sports kitchen at Strip resort

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Celebrity chef Guy Fieri held a grand opening for his newest Las Vegas property last week.

According to a media release, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen opened at Horseshoe Las Vegas on July 7. To commemorate the occasion, Fieri posed alongside his 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS RS from “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” to set the stage for the event and then greeted guests at the front of the restaurant.

“It’s been a long time comin’ but we’re finally here and ready for ya. Welcome to Flavortown!” Fieri exclaimed. The event continued with remarks from the chef and Caesars Entertainment leadership inside the restaurant. Fieri commemorated the grand opening with a celebratory shot of Santo Tequila from a Flavortown-branded ice luge.

“We are fired up to have Guy Fieri’s electric energy and delicious food at Horseshoe Las Vegas,” said Jason Gregorec, SVP and General Manager of the resort. “This restaurant adds another dynamic dining experience for our guests to enjoy.”

Menu items at the new spot include the “Do-Nut Try This At Home” Donut Burger, a beef patty with super melty cheese, bacon, pickles, caramelized onions and Donkey Sauce. The burger is tempura battered and served with spicy ketchup.

For a sweet treat, guests also enjoyed The Big Brookie, a signature dessert prepared in a cast iron skillet and served as a double chocolate brownie cookie with vanilla bean ice cream, crushed pretzels and salted whiskey caramel. To toast the night, Flavortown fans indulged in Santo Strawberry Margaritas made with Santo Blanco tequila, Cointreau, fresh citrus juices, strawberries and agave nectar.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen is the second full-service Guy Fieri restaurant on The Strip, following Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The LINQ Hotel + Experience. Adjacent to the Caesars Sportsbook desk at Horseshoe Las Vegas, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen is open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Fans can make reservations at caesars.com/horseshoe-las-vegas/restaurants/guy-fieris-flavortown-sports-kitchen.

