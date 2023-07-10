Forecast Outlook-7/9/23

The toughest weather week of the year is ahead of us.

We already have a Red Flag Warning for elevated fire risk in effect.

This warning will expire Monday evening at 8 PM.

We won’t get much of break from there because Tuesday an Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect and stays in effect through Sunday evening.

Can’t rule out the possibility that the excessive heat warning will be expanded into the following week.

Meantime here we are in the monsoon season and there is no rain in sight.

The UV Index for Monday is 12 or excessive.

