Forecast Outlook - 07/10/23

Increased Fire Weather Conditions Monday
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hot temperatures, low relative humidity, and gusty southwest winds Monday have resulted in a Red Flag Warning until Monday at 8 PM for Southern Nevada. With the hot and dry weather, elevated fire weather will continue through Monday evening.

Temperatures will gradually increase throughout the week, but the excessive heat will build in by Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures look to return to 110°-115° range for Southern Nevada, with the dangerous heat continuing well into next week. With the heat, an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for Colorado River Valley from 10 AM Tuesday through next Monday.

Keeping it dry over the next 7 days.

