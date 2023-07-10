Bellagio Fountains makes ‘Favorite Landmark for a Marriage Proposal’ list

The exterior of the Bellagio is seen on the Las Vegas Strip
The exterior of the Bellagio is seen on the Las Vegas Strip(MGM Resorts International)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:43 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A recent survey aimed to identify the top 250 landmarks for destination marriage proposals, and the Bellagio’s iconic fountains cracked the top 50.

Mixbook.com, an online design platform for photo books, released its list on July 10. According to a media release, the site conducted a survey of 3,000 singles, asking them for the landmarks at the top of their list for a potential proposal.

Sunset Cliffs Natural Park in San Diego claimed the #1 spot.

“Sunset Cliffs offers a serene and beautiful setting with a clear view of the Pacific Ocean, making it an ideal spot for a memorable marriage proposal,” the site said.

The Tampa Riverwalk, with its “calm waters and well-maintained landscape” took the second spot, followed by the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden in third.

The rankings noted the Bellagio Fountains’ “dazzling and captivating setting” and ranked it #42. Seven other locations in Nevada made the list:

#50. Nevada State Capitol Grounds in Carson City

#55. Reno Arch

#58. The Eiffel Tower in Las Vegas

#141. Lake Las Vegas in Henderson

#177. The High Roller Observation Wheel in Las Vegas

#206. Nevada Museum of Art Rooftop Sculpture Garden in Reno

#223. Victorian Square in Sparks

More information about the rankings is available here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

toddler shooting
2-year-old boy dead after accidentally shooting himself identified by coroner
A Las Vegas man turned $40 into $10.5 million on Friday after hitting the jackpot on a slot...
Las Vegas resident hits $10.5 million jackpot on slot machine
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino's, along...
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Las Vegas
Faith Bennett, Nicholas Laws, Monica Juarez
California trio arrested for alleged stabbing at Las Vegas Strip hotel

Latest News

Irene Bueno
Las Vegas police ask for help finding missing woman
Solitaired used AI to recreate American landmarks with video games.
Artificial intelligences reimagines US landmarks like Hoover Dam in popular video games
Guy Fieri poses in his 1968 Camaro at the opening of Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sports Kitchen at...
Guy Fieri debuts new sports kitchen at Strip resort
A rendering is shown of the F1 track for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The aerial view rendering...
Road work, lane closures continue before Las Vegas Grand Prix