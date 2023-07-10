Bellagio Fountains makes ‘Favorite Landmark for a Marriage Proposal’ list

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A recent survey aimed to identify the top 250 landmarks for destination marriage proposals, and the Bellagio’s iconic fountains cracked the top 50.

Mixbook.com, an online design platform for photo books, released its list on July 10. According to a media release, the site conducted a survey of 3,000 singles, asking them for the landmarks at the top of their list for a potential proposal.

Sunset Cliffs Natural Park in San Diego claimed the #1 spot.

“Sunset Cliffs offers a serene and beautiful setting with a clear view of the Pacific Ocean, making it an ideal spot for a memorable marriage proposal,” the site said.

The Tampa Riverwalk, with its “calm waters and well-maintained landscape” took the second spot, followed by the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden in third.

The rankings noted the Bellagio Fountains’ “dazzling and captivating setting” and ranked it #42. Seven other locations in Nevada made the list:

#50. Nevada State Capitol Grounds in Carson City

#55. Reno Arch

#58. The Eiffel Tower in Las Vegas

#141. Lake Las Vegas in Henderson

#177. The High Roller Observation Wheel in Las Vegas

#206. Nevada Museum of Art Rooftop Sculpture Garden in Reno

#223. Victorian Square in Sparks

More information about the rankings is available here.

