Artificial intelligences reimagines US landmarks like Hoover Dam in popular video games

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As artificial intelligence changes the world, one company used it to redesign some of the most popular American landmarks as if they were in iconic videogames.

Solitaired made a list including Nevada’s own Hoover Dam if it appeared in the classic arcade game “Tetris” from 1984.

Solitaired used AI to recreate American landmarks with video games. (Solitaired)

According to their list, the top American landmarks include:

Grand Canyon, AZ

Niagara Falls, NY

Statue of Liberty, NY

Empire State Building, NY

Hoover Dam, NV

Mount Rushmore, SD

White House, Washington, DC

Golden Gate Bridge, CA

Cloud Gate (Chicago’s Bean), IL

Monument Valley, UT

And were paired with the top videogames:

Roblox

Fortnite

Minecraft

Assassin’s Creed

Tetris

The Last of Us

Among Us

Mario Kart

Pokémon

Halo

The images were made using Midjourney AI.

“To determine the most famous landmarks and video games by search volume, we analyzed nationwide searches for terms and phrases related to video game brands and American landmarks from May 2022 through April 2023,” the release from Solitaired said.

