Artificial intelligences reimagines US landmarks like Hoover Dam in popular video games

By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:22 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As artificial intelligence changes the world, one company used it to redesign some of the most popular American landmarks as if they were in iconic videogames.

Solitaired made a list including Nevada’s own Hoover Dam if it appeared in the classic arcade game “Tetris” from 1984.

Solitaired used AI to recreate American landmarks with video games.(Solitaired)

According to their list, the top American landmarks include:

  • Grand Canyon, AZ
  • Niagara Falls, NY
  • Statue of Liberty, NY
  • Empire State Building, NY
  • Hoover Dam, NV
  • Mount Rushmore, SD
  • White House, Washington, DC
  • Golden Gate Bridge, CA
  • Cloud Gate (Chicago’s Bean), IL
  • Monument Valley, UT

And were paired with the top videogames:

  • Roblox
  • Fortnite
  • Minecraft
  • Assassin’s Creed
  • Tetris
  • The Last of Us
  • Among Us
  • Mario Kart
  • Pokémon
  • Halo

The images were made using Midjourney AI.

“To determine the most famous landmarks and video games by search volume, we analyzed nationwide searches for terms and phrases related to video game brands and American landmarks from May 2022 through April 2023,” the release from Solitaired said.

