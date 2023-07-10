26 elevators at two Las Vegas Strip locations suffer mechanical issues Sunday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Firefighters responded to two different locations on the Strip Sunday after reports that service and guest elevators were suffering mechanical issues.

Clark County and Las Vegas Fire Departments responded to the Vdara at about 3:41 p.m. and the Aria at about 4:17 p.m.

“We have no information on how long the elevators were experiencing issues before our resources were dispatched to the incident,” a spokesperson for CCFD said in a statement.

Approximately 14 elevators at the Vdara and 12 elevators at the Aria were affected. At the Vdara, one person was treated on scene for a medical issue and released.

At the Aria, another person was treated for a medical issue and also released.

“It is undetermined if these incidents are related and not under investigation by the fire department,” CCFD said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.