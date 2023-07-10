26 elevators at two Las Vegas Strip locations suffer mechanical issues Sunday

Las Vegas strip
Las Vegas strip(DAPA Images via Canva)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:43 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Firefighters responded to two different locations on the Strip Sunday after reports that service and guest elevators were suffering mechanical issues.

Clark County and Las Vegas Fire Departments responded to the Vdara at about 3:41 p.m. and the Aria at about 4:17 p.m.

“We have no information on how long the elevators were experiencing issues before our resources were dispatched to the incident,” a spokesperson for CCFD said in a statement.

Approximately 14 elevators at the Vdara and 12 elevators at the Aria were affected. At the Vdara, one person was treated on scene for a medical issue and released.

At the Aria, another person was treated for a medical issue and also released.

“It is undetermined if these incidents are related and not under investigation by the fire department,” CCFD said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

toddler shooting
2-year-old boy dead after accidentally shooting himself identified by coroner
A Las Vegas man turned $40 into $10.5 million on Friday after hitting the jackpot on a slot...
Las Vegas resident hits $10.5 million jackpot on slot machine
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino's, along...
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Las Vegas
Faith Bennett, Nicholas Laws, Monica Juarez
California trio arrested for alleged stabbing at Las Vegas Strip hotel

Latest News

LVMPD is looking for assistance ID'ing three suspects in July 7 Las Vegas shooting
Las Vegas detectives seeking help identifying suspects in shooting on Tropicana Ave.
How to verify the identity of a Southwest Gas technician
How to identify Southwest Gas employees in your neighborhood
FILE - SEC Nation host Tim Tebow listens to his co-hosts during the SEC Nation broadcast in...
Tim Tebow will be part of ownership team bringing hockey to Lake Tahoe, ECHL says
The driver of the 2007-2014 white Escalade fled the scene behind the wheel and is being sought...
Las Vegas police seeking hit-and-run vehicle after suspected DUI collision