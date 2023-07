LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 2-year-old boy was killed in an accidental shooting Sunday night.

Metro Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. at Eagle Trace Apartments on Craig Road near Nellis.

Officers said the two-year-old accidentally shot himself.

The investigation is ongoing.

