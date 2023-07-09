Kiosks at Nevada libraries provide free access to legal services

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Legal issues can be complicated to navigate and pricey. That’s why some state agencies came together to launch the Nevada Legal Kiosk Project, now providing free legal aid to people across the state.

“We got our veterans, we got our senior citizens looking for information, social services, looking for Medicaid, looking for ways to hire an attorney. This is all right here courtesy of the legal kiosk,” said Billy Allen, Branch Manager for the Whitney Library.

The Nevada Legal Kiosk Project is a collaboration of Nevada’s top five legal aid providers, the state bar Access to Justice Commission and aging and disability services, to provide free legal help to people in our communities conveniently at their local library.

“People always looking for forms to print out, if you’re trying to get a lease agreement, trying to sell a car, this is all right here, and it’s easy to use,” said Allen.

With a lot of legal services moving online during the pandemic, this project aims to fill the digital divide that was created.

Nevada Legal Kiosk Project Manager and attorney with Nevada Legal Services Susan Myers said some people seeking legal help were already heading to the library for answers.

“It’s a natural place that you would go when you’re seeking information,” said Myers, “and a lot of the librarians receive requests from patrons for help with court forms and things like that, and they didn’t have the resources.”

Nevadans can now get free legal help at 22 libraries across the state, with librarians standing by to help people navigate the system.

The Whitney branch has had its legal kiosk for about six weeks now.

“It’s been received very well by the community,” said Allen. “A lot of our customers are seeking all types of information, and sometimes it’s intimidating to navigate through the internet to find this type of information. So to have this type of resource that is free, it’s been valuable for our community.”

To find a free legal kiosk near you, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.