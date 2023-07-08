Suspect in custody after armed barricade near Hoover Dam

Boulder City Police Department vehicle generic
Boulder City Police Department vehicle generic(Boulder City Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:55 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Friday evening, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a barricade situation near the Goldstrike Canyon Trailhead.

The area in question is located in eastern Boulder City, just a few miles west of Hoover Dam and the Nevada/Arizona state line.

LVMPD officers originally responded to the 3700 block of S. Las Vegas Blvd. regarding a stolen vehicle. Patrol officers located the vehicle in question and attempted to stop it.

The driver failed to stop and fled and an air unit later located the vehicle as it approached Boulder City. The vehicle stopped at an underpass near Hoover Dam. Police said that the driver then exited the stolen vehicle and took control of a construction vehicle. Police located the male suspect, who barricaded himself while holding a gun.

A spokesperson for the Boulder City Police Department confirmed that they are assisting with the incident. Additional units from LVMPD and the National Parks Service also responded, including a SWAT team and a mobile command center.

LVMPD confirmed that the suspect is in custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

