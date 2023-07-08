Las Vegas police investigate a homicide near Sahara and Las Vegas Boulevard

Las Vegas police working a homicide scene on Sahara near Las Vegas Blvd.
Las Vegas police working a homicide scene on Sahara near Las Vegas Blvd.(FOX5)
By Mark Rosenberg
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:48 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police received a call about a person shot at 5:04 p.m. on Friday.

Metro says they found a man with a gunshot wound at the 300 block of Sahara Avenue, west of Las Vegas Boulevard.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Metro Homicide detectives are investigating this shooting.

This is an active scene.

FOX5 will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police say ‘reckless rider’ allegedly drove through through casino floors
Las Vegas police say ‘reckless rider’ allegedly drove through casino floors
Zachary Stern, left, and Donavyn Stern, right, are pictured in this photo from NLVPD
Man, 6-year-old girl shot in possible road rage incident in North Las Vegas, 2 people arrested
A Las Vegas man turned $40 into $10.5 million on Friday after hitting the jackpot on a slot...
Las Vegas resident hits $10.5 million jackpot on slot machine
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C....
Former President Donald Trump to speak at event in Las Vegas on Saturday
Faith Bennett, Nicholas Laws, Monica Juarez
California trio arrested for alleged stabbing at Las Vegas Strip hotel

Latest News

Las Vegas musicians host fundraising concert for Hopelink of Southern Nevada
CCSD facing shortage of over 2,000 teachers
Police responded after an armed man barricaded himself in a vehicle near the Hoover Dam
Suspect in custody after armed barricade near Hoover Dam
Car thefts are on the rise in a number of Las Vegas neighborhoods
Car thefts up 88% in northwest Las Vegas Valley