Las Vegas police investigate a homicide near Sahara and Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police received a call about a person shot at 5:04 p.m. on Friday.

Metro says they found a man with a gunshot wound at the 300 block of Sahara Avenue, west of Las Vegas Boulevard.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Metro Homicide detectives are investigating this shooting.

This is an active scene.

