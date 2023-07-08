Hot topic: What’s behind the rising costs of AC repair?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The cost of repairing or replacing your air conditioning is rising faster than the temperatures outside.

“The quote that I received in 2020 was a lot lower than it is in 2023,” homeowner Evelyn Flemming told FOX5 about her HVAC repair costs.

It was too expensive for her then, and it’s out of the question for her now.

“I’m having maintenance done regularly so that I can keep my costs down low and make the system last longer,” Flemming said.

Flemming had Silver State HVAC, Refrigeration & Plumbing come to check on her system Friday. It’s been a busy couple of weeks for HVAC supervisors like Matt Whelan.

“We have seen a rising demand,” Whelan explained to FOX5. “Essentially, customers are calling in with no cold air because of how hot it’s been in Vegas.”

When customers call for help, they’re being hit with sticker shock. Whelan says prices for HVAC systems have risen by about 25% over the last three years, which is 7% higher than the nationwide inflation rate over that time. That’s partly because of a nationwide backlog in parts for the new systems.

“We are seeing that rising cost here in Las Vegas,” Whelan said. “And unfortunately it is starting to impact homeowners when it comes to purchasing equipment.”

Whelan also blames that price increase being passed on to consumers on the phasing out of R22 Freon, which is an outdated refrigerant. The 2020 ban on new systems containing it has had a positive impact on the environment, but since many companies no longer stock R22, customers are being forced to upgrade to a newer system with the more expensive refrigerant.

Whelan says if that describes you, it’s best to act soon, since prices are showing no signs of slowing down.

“If you have an older system that’s over 15 years old and you’re running R-22 Freon, if you do have a breakdown or some type of repair, it’s definitely time to start thinking about replacement,” he urged.

As more people have to switch to that newer, more expensive refrigerant, the increased demand is driving up the price of the new units even more.

Whelan notes that AC units start to struggle when temperatures reach 108 degrees.

